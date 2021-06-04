Texas Republican slams Biden's border inaction: Failing to protect citizens from drug cartel 'invasion'

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, is introducing a resolution to affirm the rights of states to defend themselves against drug cartels at the U.S. southern border.

In a Friday interview on "The Faulkner Focus" with Harris Faulkner, Arrington cited Article Four of the Constitution as support for his resolution. Article Four offers protection for states from an invasion, which he believes is happening at the border given the presence of armed criminals.

"When the federal government has failed to do its job to defend the border, protect its citizens, then it is the sovereign power and right inherently of the states to defend itself and their citizens," Arrington said.

Arrington is not alone in calling for action on the border. Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar called on President Biden and Vice President Harris to visit the border so they may witness the crisis firsthand.

"All I've been asking, this administration and the prior administration, is to listen to the people that live on the border," Cuellar said. "We don't just come and visit for a few hours. We actually live there."

Arrington echoed Cuellar’s calls, adding that Harris is not taking responsibility or addressing the issue.

"I think it's completely disrespectful of the citizens who live in the communities along the border. They've shown no regard to prioritizing our citizens."

More than 30 House Republicans have also demanded action. In a letter to Senate leaders McConnell and Schumer, the House members urged the Senate to reject Biden’s picks for top Department of Homeland Security roles. They warn Biden’s nominees will not take the proper steps to end the crisis at the border.

The Biden administration’s policies have ‘hamstrung’ efforts by Border Patrol and ICE officers, according to Arrington, resulting in "lawlessness and chaos."

Arrington said the situation is "is absolutely an invasion and a threat like we've never seen to the safety and security of our citizens in Texas and throughout the border. And I believe they have every constitutionally protected right to defend themselves."

