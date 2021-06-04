Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Border Patrol agents in Texas exchange gunfire with suspected smugglers

Federal authorities investigating incident east of McAllen, sources say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman, Aishah Hasnie | Fox News
close
Cartels are 'totally in control' of the US-Mexico border: Rep. ArringtonVideo

Cartels are 'totally in control' of the US-Mexico border: Rep. Arrington

Rep. Jodey Arrington explains why his resolution is necessary to protect Americans from the 'invasion' at the border.

FIRST ON FOX: Two Border Patrol agents engaged in a shootout with suspected smugglers along the U.S.-Mexico border this week in an incident that has left one of them shaken up, sources told Fox News on Friday. 

A Border Patrol incident report obtained by Fox News says the two agents on ATVs were patrolling a cornfield in Weslaco around 9 p.m. Wednesday when "upon [an] encounter of at least two subjects, they observed one subject with a firearm and saw the flash of the fired shot."

"Agents returned fire and pursued subjects south toward the Rio Grande River," the report continued. "Agents and unknown subjects exchanged fire at least once more near the river road." 

The Border Patrol agents were uninjured in the gunfire. It’s not clear if the other individuals were struck, the report added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Sources tell Fox News that a Border Patrol tactical team responded to the scene and federal authorities are investigating, as well. 

The sources described the incident as highly unusual, as cartel smugglers typically avoid targeting Border Patrol agents.  

Your Money