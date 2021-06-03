Democrat Rep. Cuellar says Biden, Harris should visit southern border to see migrant surge

Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar told "America’s Newsroom" on Thursday that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris need to visit the southern border amid the migrant surge.

LARA TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN, HARRIS: IF THE BORDER IS CLOSED, THEN ‘I’M A SPARKLY UNICORN’

HENRY CUELLAR: All I've been asking, this administration and the prior administration, is to listen to the people that live on the border. We don't just come and visit for a few hours. We actually live there. There are people there with so much experience. The border shows the police chiefs, the mayors and the judges. And we know how the border works. We understand the dynamics.

…

We understand what happens on the Mexican side. Like your reporter said, most of the property or the territory on the other side of the border is controlled by drug cartels. Nobody goes in. Nobody crosses without them charging them and giving them the OK.

...

We certainly encourage the vice president, the president to come visit the border. I think it's important, but I guess he'll do it on their own time and terms. But certainly, at the same time, when we're doing that, I sit in on the appropriations. I got folks that are on the border, that we serve in the appropriations, and we have a list of proposals to add, for example, more ATSI officers, the homeland investigators, so they can go after those criminal drug cartels, not only in the US, but go into the foreign countries and go after those drug cartels. Because if you don't stop the money, you know what they charge? 6,000-8,000 dollars a year.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: