Texas puts liberal cities on notice on border crisis: You may see a migrant bus coming to you

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned "big blue city" mayors on Monday that buses of migrants from the southern border will "keep coming" until the mainstream media and White House address the crisis.

"Look out your window, you might see a bus coming to you one day in the future," Patrick warned on "America's Newsroom."

"We're desperate… We've got to make this a story."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has threatened to send busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Gov. Greg Abbott in the upcoming gubernatorial election in retaliation for Texas sending busloads of migrants to the Big Apple.

Patrick pointed the finger at Adams for making the issue "political" and warned his rhetoric may "spike" the Republican turnout in November.

"Don't threaten Texas," he said.

Patrick also pointed out the hypocrisy of Adams complaining about the influx of migrants as New York City is considered a pro-sanctuary city.

"We've had now 400,000 people in the Del Rio sector in the last year," Patrick said. "The population of that town is 36,000. That would be like us sending 80 million to New York… if we can put pressure on all these Democrat mayors around the country, maybe they'll pick up the phone and call Joe Biden and say the border is not secure."

Patrick argued the Biden administration supports open borders because they want to "bring in people to take over the country."

"We're now on pace in his first term to be over 8 million people here illegally. Not counting the gotaways, just the ones we apprehend. That's the entire population of New York City coming to America. We will be at 15% or more population in the next 5 to 10 years in this country of people who are here illegally."

Patrick added there were no complaints from liberal elected officials when the Biden administration flew underage migrants in the middle of the night to a New York airport.

Another busload of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Monday morning.

A bus with Texas plates arrived at Port Authority in Manhattan, and NYC Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro, shook the hands of migrants as an estimated 52 people disembarked, 46 were men.

Castro said he learned from groups supporting migrants along their journey that three buses recently left Texas and approximately 120 migrants disembarked along the way, with many getting off in Tennessee. Castro said 52 migrants arrived in New York City on Monday.

As of Aug. 12, Abbott’s office said Texas has transported over 6,800 migrants to Washington, D.C., since April and over 360 migrants to New York City since the previous Friday.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.