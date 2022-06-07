NY gubernatorial candidate says secret migrant flights increasing, demands answers from Biden admin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino (R) said Tuesday the Biden administration's "secret flights" of illegal immigrants from the southern border are increasing.

Astorino joined "Fox & Friends" to torch the Biden administration for encouraging illegal immigration, adding the flights land in New York with no answers from the federal government about who is on the planes.

In January, the former Westchester County executive released video showing migrants arriving in the area on what he called secret flights. Astorino released new video of flights he said are "regularly landing" at Stewart International Airport in Orange County with Marines and National Guard soldiers present.

"They get off the plane, but then they line up and get on their busses. … There were a few little kids, there were some women and girls, but a lot of them are late teenage boys, early twenties, clearly. And I don't know what's in those duffel bags. It's maybe dinero from the U.S. government because they get a free phone when they get across the Rio Grande," he told host Brian Kilmeade.

Astorino said the migrants are being bussed all over New York and to other states and "nobody is informed" about their whereabouts or identities.

Astorino slammed Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for "incentivizing" illegal immigration.

"We're giving everything to non-citizens as goodies, including Hochul. A $2 billion fund by New York State. So we're incentivizing everybody to come," he said.

Astorino demanded transparency from the federal government about the flights.

"The federal government, nor the state are giving any information to the citizens who are picking up the tab for all of this, non-citizens being treated like citizens, citizens being told, screw you, you get no information from your own government. And by the way, our hospitals, our schools, our communities, housing, all of that has to be provided by we, the citizens," he said.

Meantime, a caravan currently heading to the U.S. through Mexico could become the largest ever to reach the U.S. southern border , with the current number of close to 10,000 migrants expected to swell to about 15,000.

In January, the White House pushed back on Astorino's claims after the video made headlines.

"There are no such things as secret flights," a White House official said in response to an inquiry from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

