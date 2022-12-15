Texas parents, ranchers fear border 'nightmare' about to get worse: 'We feel abandoned'

Texas residents are struggling and feel abandoned by the Biden administration because of the ongoing border crisis and expect the problem to only get worse when Title 42 ends on December 21.

Ranchers Brent Smith and Stephanie Crisp-Canales, along with former CBP officer Rosa Arellano, joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss what they have been experiencing as a result of the massive migrant influx.

"I feel abandoned by the federal government, and we realize there are two people that can fix this situation, either Joe Biden or Greg Abbott," said Smith.

Arellano described how the border crisis has now resulted in her 14-year-old son being unable to go to the park just two blocks away from their home. She said local police informed children they should not be at the park alone, only in large groups.

Arellano said her son loves to play sports but because of the migrant influx, they have to go across town to practice.

Crisp-Canales shared how she has had to replace fencing on her ranch because migrants routinely cut it down.

"It's costing us a lot of money, in the thousands currently, and counting. And we are the ones that pay for it," said Crisp-Canales, adding that overwhelmed law enforcement agencies can no longer respond to the complaints about illegal immigrants on her land.

Additionally, Crisp-Canales said Border Patrol agents have been moved away from the area to help at processing centers, leaving border areas unguarded.

Smith, a third-generation rancher, said Kinney County has had to take measures into its own hands to "protect children and Texans across the border." It includes crash barriers around schools due to high-speed chases between police and smugglers.

Smith called on Governor Abbott to secure the border since the federal government has failed to do so.

"Texans, I believe, are praying every day that Abbott stops this nightmare and secures the border."

Smith said at his ranch, they hired someone just to patrol the fences year-round.

The Biden administration is considering plans to include Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians in a legal process available to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the U.S., according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that according to internal government documents it viewed with two officials familiar with the plans, the program would allow migrants from those four countries to apply for asylum from abroad and fly to the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates between 9,000 and 15,000 migrant crossings could occur per day once Title 42 ends on Dec. 21.

