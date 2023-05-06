Texas mayor says city is bracing like a 'hurricane' is coming as Title 42 end looms

With the end of Title 42 looming, Laredo, Texas, Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino declared a state of emergency for his city and unpacked how he is bracing for the coming "hurricane" on "Cavuto Live" Saturday.

DR. VICTOR TREVINO: As we saw, the migrant crossings are not here in Laredo. They're in other border cities, but they will be transferred to Laredo for processing. The situation is like a hurricane coming. We have to brace for it, and the border situation is very fluid. Basically the numbers keep moving up and we're preparing to bus some up to northern cities that have received more funding and have more capacity. So that's where we are. NGOs have received funding from federal government, but the capacity for problems is our situation. Our facility can only process about 2,000 per day, and everything above that is to release into the streets. And we only have two facilities, and we set up our park-and-ride and our recreation center in case we get overflow. But this is not enough.

Our community is compassionate, of course, but we cannot have the economic or hospital resources to absorb all the transfers, and we have been speaking to Congressman Henry Cuellar that is speaking to Secretary Mayorkas about this situation. But if things get out of control, we have tools of last resort, which the city had to do during the pandemic. So this is the situation we're looking at. We're aware that about 40,000 more people are waiting on the Mexican side of different cities to cross once Title 42 expires.