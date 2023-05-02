Biden administration considers sending 1,500 US troops to border ahead of lifting of Title 42: sources

The Biden administration is considering whether to send 1,500 active duty U.S. troops to the southern border in the coming days amidst concerns that tens of thousands of migrants will surge into the country once Title 42 is lifted, sources tell Fox News.

The U.S. soldiers would come from a variety of active duty Army units and would serve in mostly administrative roles and transport roles to free up law enforcement and Border Patrol, according to two senior U.S. officials familiar with the deliberations.

Sources said the troop deployment would be similar to deployments to the border ordered by former President Donald Trump. The troops would be armed for self-defense but would not assist with law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.