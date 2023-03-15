Expand / Collapse search
Mexico
Published

Mexico's Defense Department finds 1.8 million fentanyl pills in border city

Cartels in Mexico have used border cities to traffic counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Mexico’s Defense Department said Tuesday that soldiers found over 1.83 million fentanyl pills at a stash house in the border city of Tijuana.

The department said in a statement that soldiers staked out the house Sunday after authorities received a tip that the site was being used for drug trafficking.

After obtaining a search warrant, soldiers found the nearly 2 million synthetic opioid pills and 880 pounds of meth at the house, the statement said. No arrests were made.

Fentanyl pills sit on a surface in Tijuana, Mexico, on July 28, 2022. Mexican police found 1.8 million fentanyl pills in a border city of Tijuana this week.

Fentanyl pills sit on a surface in Tijuana, Mexico, on July 28, 2022. Mexican police found 1.8 million fentanyl pills in a border city of Tijuana this week. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Mexican cartels have used the border city to press fentanyl into counterfiet pills. They then smuggle those pills into the United States.

The raid produced one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in Mexico in recent months and came only one day before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed that fentanyl isn’t made in Mexico. He made that assertion in comments arguing that fentanyl is the United States' problem, not Mexico's.