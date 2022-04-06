Texas border residents fed up as migrant influx worsens: 'We don't know' who's coming in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas resident Bonnie Elbert, Pastor Luis Cabrera and U.S. congressional candidate Mayra Flores shared their firsthand accounts of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border as the situation continues to worsen with the planned end of Title 42 in May.

New footage released Tuesday showed the mass release of single adult migrants into the country in Brownsville, Texas.

"We don’t even know what people are getting on that bus," Pastor Cabrera said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

BORDER CRISIS ‘UPENDING AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE' AND GETTING WORSE, HERITAGE FOUNDATION WARNS

"People are coming across this land, and we don’t even know who they are."

Bonnie Elbert, a mother of six and who lives just outside Brownsville, said she sees no Border Patrol presence at all, which she claims has led to increased drug trafficking.

"We see on almost a daily basis guys from across in Mexico, backpacking drugs through our community into our cities," she told host Brian Kilmeade.

Mayra Flores, a U.S. congressional candidate, migrated to the United States legally when she was 6 years old.

"It’s so important for us to focus on legal immigration and how we can help those good people come here legally where they don’t have to go through such a dangerous journey," she said.

Cabrera expressed compassion for migrants experiencing "horrific" things while trying to get to the U.S. border but questioned whether America has the resources to care for migrants.

"We can’t take care of our own homeless people here," he said. "It kind of upsets me that we’re willing to bend over backwards for people from other countries, but then we can’t even take care of our own people here, our own American citizens."

WHITE HOUSE ADMITS ENDING TITLE 42 WILL BRING ‘INFLUX OF PEOPLE TO THE BORDER’

Flores said she’s running in the 34th Congressional District to send a message to Democrats that she does not support policies that are "destroying our country and our communities."

"It is clear that the Biden administration does not care about the safety of the American people, nor immigrants," Flores said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She stressed the need for improved border policies ahead of Title 42’s repeal and said the residents of South Texas are fed up.

"Wanting to put the families of South Texas first should not be political," she said. "We are tired of the corruption."