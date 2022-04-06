Border crisis 'upending American way of life' and getting worse, Heritage Foundation warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts is sounding the alarm on the border crisis, warning the migrant surge is "upending the American way of life" as border agents grapple with strained resources and staff shortages.

SEN. TESTER BECOMES LATEST DEMOCRAT TO OPPOSE BIDEN MOVE TO END TITLE 42

"When you visit the border, as I've done many times, and you talk to mayors and county officials, but most of all regular Americans, you realize that this surge is upending the American way of life," Dr. Roberts told co-hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus on "Fox & Friends First."

"This is not a Democrat or a Republican problem," he continued. "Or at least it shouldn't be. The Democrats turn it into a problem. It's really important that we understand as a people that this is changing our American way of life."

The Heritage Foundation created a center to help combat the border crisis, which Dr. Roberts said will address the issues at hand this year.

He said it is a "travesty" that the immigration system is categorized by chaos, and slammed the White House for its role in enabling the crisis.

"It's run by a Biden-Harris regime that actually wants illegal immigration to happen to upend our American way of life," Dr. Roberts stated. "We have to get to a fair, transparent immigration system that honors the rule of law."

The White House is expected to end Title 42 in May, which officials have warned will incite an even larger influx of migrants at the southern border.

Republicans and Democrats alike have voiced opposition in ending the COVID-related border policy, warning officials will not be able to handle the surge.