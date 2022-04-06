Expand / Collapse search
Border crisis 'upending American way of life' and getting worse, Heritage Foundation warns

The Biden administration is expected to end Title 42 in May

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Heritage Foundation creates border security center as officials brace for migrant influx Video

Heritage Foundation creates border security center as officials brace for migrant influx

President of The Heritage Foundation Dr. Kevin Roberts joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the new center as officials prepare for as many as 18,000 migrants per day when Title 42 ends.

The Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts is sounding the alarm on the border crisis, warning the migrant surge is "upending the American way of life" as border agents grapple with strained resources and staff shortages. 

SEN. TESTER BECOMES LATEST DEMOCRAT TO OPPOSE BIDEN MOVE TO END TITLE 42

"When you visit the border, as I've done many times, and you talk to mayors and county officials, but most of all regular Americans, you realize that this surge is upending the American way of life," Dr. Roberts told co-hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus on "Fox & Friends First."

"This is not a Democrat or a Republican problem," he continued. "Or at least it shouldn't be. The Democrats turn it into a problem. It's really important that we understand as a people that this is changing our American way of life."

Drone footage from Abram-Perezville, Texas on March, 29, 2021.

The Heritage Foundation created a center to help combat the border crisis, which Dr. Roberts said will address the issues at hand this year. 

He said it is a "travesty" that the immigration system is categorized by chaos, and slammed the White House for its role in enabling the crisis. 

"It's run by a Biden-Harris regime that actually wants illegal immigration to happen to upend our American way of life," Dr. Roberts stated. "We have to get to a fair, transparent immigration system that honors the rule of law."

The White House is expected to end Title 42 in May, which officials have warned will incite an even larger influx of migrants at the southern border. 

YUMA, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Immigrant men from many countries are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Republicans and Democrats alike have voiced opposition in ending the COVID-related border policy, warning officials will not be able to handle the surge. 

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz predicted the U.S. will reach 1 million migrant encounters at the southern border for this fiscal year any day now, which could likely indicate an outpacing of last year's over 1.7 million. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.