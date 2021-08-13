Texas border resident on 'Hannity': Biden's handling of migrant surge 'un-American'

Sean Hannity said Thursday that "residents in South Texas are overwhelmed and at a breaking point" as the border crisis worsens and President Biden and his administration continue to deflect blame.

One Texan told Fox News contributor Sara Carter on "Hannity" that Joe Biden and his staff "are not thinking about the American people."

"These immigrants, illegals, as far as we feel, are more important to them than we are," said the Hidalgo County resident. "And they still want us to be carrying a card around saying that we've been vaccinated or haven't and you've got to wear a mask. These illegals aren’t being told to do anything."

The man said only President Biden can put a stop to the migrant influx, calling the administration's policies "un-American."

MAYORKAS SAYS BORDER CRISIS ‘UNSUSTAINABLE’ AND ‘WE’RE GOING TO LOSE’ IN LEAKED AUDIO

According to Sara Carter, federal law enforcement officials are also feeling strong resentment towards the Biden administration on the handling of the migrant surge.

"They were saying that in anticipation of Secretary Mayorkas’ visit that they were directed unwritten directives to basically clean everything up, make it look good, put people on busses, ship them out," said Carter.

Carter said that 40 percent of migrants stationed at Anzalduas Park, in Mission, Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller added to the conversation and said the situation at the border has become "incomprehensible."

"Biden and his deputies deliberately and intentionally dismantled that entire system for the sole purpose of opening our nation's borders," said Miller. "And now, as a result, our border agents are getting sick, our fellow citizens are getting sick, and the migrants, of course, are cross infecting each other."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller went on to share his disapproval for coronavirus restrictions not applying to migrants.

"We have, you know, one size fits all health care, regardless of preexisting conditions, unique medical condition or history. Everybody must follow the rules. But coming across the border illegally, no rules for you," said Miller.