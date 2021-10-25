Kim Strassel on 'America's Newsroom': Terry McAuliffe gave a gift to Republicans

Fox News contributor Kim Strassel explained how education is "Terry McAuliffe's gift to the GOP" as polls indicate the Virginia gubernatorial race is in a dead heat as the November 3 election looms. Strassel joined "America's Newsroom" on Monday to discuss the race, arguing education is a unifier because it "crosses lines" socioeconomically and demographically.

KIM STRASSEL: I think this is Terry McAuliffe's gift to the GOP, because here's why education is so potent. It crosses lines. If you look at what Democrats are trying to do, they want to divide the Republican base from those suburban voters that Democrats have been making inroads in. But education is one of those things that unites all sides, and you're seeing that in Virginia, it crosses socioeconomic lines. It's just as important to the White working class as it is to suburban parents. It crosses demographic lines. It's just as important to minorities as it is to White voters. You have Democratic candidates who look like they don't care or pushing things like CRT, and then you have Republicans who are promising to do it different. That's a very potent issue all across the states.

