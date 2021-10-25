Ken Cuccinelli predicts Glenn Youngkin win, Republican sweep of Virginia election

Former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli expressed his optimism GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin will win the gubernatorial race, praising his "positive agenda" shortly before the November 3 election. Cuccinelli appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss the race predicting it to be a "Republican sweep" across the board.

KEN CUCCINELLI: Well, the first rule of holes is stop digging when you're in one, and Terry McAuliffe is violating that rule. His little shtick on teachers has been long disproved by the left-wing fact checkers. So I mean, this is a pretty desperate gambit. And you name people who have come in to Virginia for Terry McAuliffe, nobody's had to come in for Glenn Youngkin, and by the way, former governor Doug Wilder, I think really put the capper on a lot of this as he is want to do when he pointed out the Democrat ticket hasn't given Black voters a reason to come vote for them, while the Republican ticket, led by Glenn Youngkin, has laid out a positive agenda from Doug Wilder's perspective. That's a very positive thing. And look, I've won and I've lost statewide in Virginia, and right now, Virginia feels like winning for Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares. I think this is going to be a Republican sweep. That's what it feels like right now, and I don't see anything changing, certainly not the arrival of Joe Biden on this side of the Potomac to change that direction.

