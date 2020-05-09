Terry Bradshaw predicts NFL games will 'go on' even with 'empty stands' during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox NFL Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw predicted on Saturday that despite the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL would continue to hold games.

"We’re going to have the NFL season, we’re all sitting here, I’ve already had two phone calls this morning about what’s going to happen, do you think the fans will be in the stands and so on, so forth," he told "Cavuto Live."

"That just depends on how this virus continues, if it starts going the downward trend and we feel safe enough, and people go with the masks and the rubber gloves and whatever, they will have people in the stands. If we don’t have people in the stands, I think the games go on. I do believe you’re going to have football and at Fox, I mean, with Tom Brady coming over with Tampa Bay now, it’s an exciting time for us and I think our viewers out there should sit back and relax ... But I do believe that the NFL will be broadcast, absolutely."

NFL RELEASES FULL 2020 SCHEDULE IN LIVE 3-HOUR TELECAST AMID CORONAVIRUS UNCERTAINTY

Bradshaw added that even with "empty stands," the players will be "thrilled" to be at the games.

"The players may not feel the energy from the crowd but they’ll be thrilled to be out there playing, and it will just be different and we can adjust to being different. We have to," he said.

On Thursday, the NFL released its 2020 schedule, adding that it would continue making decisions based on public health guidelines.

“In preparing to play the season as scheduled," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, "we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and our communities."

"We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this off-season in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual off-season program, and the 2020 NFL Draft.”