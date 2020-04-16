Terry Bradshaw: I 'believe in my heart' NFL season will start on time

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hall of Fame former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and "Fox NFL Sunday" mainstay Terry Bradshaw told "The Daily Briefing" Thursday that he believes the NFL's 2020-21 season will go off as planned this September and that he will be in the studio alongside Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson as usual.

"I really sense that instead of looking negative, I’ll look positive. I think Fox and football will be on the air," said Bradshaw, who added that he has doubts about whether Major League Baseball will have a season and no idea whether any college football games will be played.

"I do believe we have enough time between now and the fall that we can get professional football back," he said. "Now, I say that with no understanding of scientific records or facts because everybody else is doing pretty much what I’m doing ... but I do believe in my heart that by the fall, Fox will be covering the NFL and it will be on TV."

President Trump has said sports are held in high regard by the public and must return at some point in the near future.

The National Basketball Association suspended its season March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The National Hockey League suspended its season the following day, and the start of the Major League Baseball season has been delayed in deference to federal guidelines restricting large gatherings.

NASCAR, whose executive Lesa France Kennedy was on the call with the White House, has suspended its season and hopes to run all 36 scheduled races at some point this year. The stock car association has tentatively scheduled its next Cup Series race for May 9 in Martinsville, Va -- though Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a lockdown to continue there until June 10.

Additionally, the sport's governing body and most of the racing teams are headquartered in North Carolina, which is under an extended shelter-in-place order from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper -- throwing the precise future of the 2020 season into limbo.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour announced earlier Thursday that it hopes to resume a modified schedule on June 11, with the first four tournaments scheduled to be played without spectators.

The pandemic has also forced planned NFL Draft events in Las Vegas to be scrapped in favor of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hosting a virtual draft from his suburban New York home.

Bradshaw told Perino that the draft format reminded him that he was bass fishing in 1970 when he received a call informing him he had been drafted by the Steelers with the first overall pick.

"[I simply said] thank you very much," he recalled.