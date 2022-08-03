Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends First
Published

Rep. Tenney slams Biden's weakness toward China: 'Most compromised president' in history

Tenney calls out Biden administration's 'mixed signals' on Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Rep. Claudia Tenney: 'We have a feckless and weak president'

Rep. Claudia Tenney: 'We have a feckless and weak president'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., slams Biden for his personal entanglements with China and his lack of strategic clarity

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that President Biden has given a weak response to Chinese threats against the United States and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Tenney believes the Biden family is "compromised" by Beijing through previous financial deals led by the president's son, Hunter Biden

LIVE UPDATES: NANCY PELOSI DEPARTS TAIWAN AMID CHINA THREATS

CLAUDIA TENNEY: Joe Biden is the most compromised president on China in American history. This is the guy who, when he was vice president, flew on Air Force Two with his son Hunter and weeks later produced a huge contract with Hunter’s company. Many of these corrupt entities he's involved in, and of course there is no investigation. Right now China is critically important: Joe Biden is compromised. He puts out mixed signals. Joe Biden says one thing about supporting Taiwan and then his staff walks it back. ... It’s time for strategic clarity. We need to support Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, but this is a tough issue when we have a feckless and weak president who is not standing up to America’s enemies like China and our adversaries around the world where they are dominating and using their economic power to infiltrate the economy and put the American economy in jeopardy.

Rep. Claudia Tenney: 'Joe Biden is the most compromised president on China in American history'


 

