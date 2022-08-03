Rep. Tenney slams Biden's weakness toward China: 'Most compromised president' in history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that President Biden has given a weak response to Chinese threats against the United States and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Tenney believes the Biden family is "compromised" by Beijing through previous financial deals led by the president's son, Hunter Biden.

CLAUDIA TENNEY: Joe Biden is the most compromised president on China in American history. This is the guy who, when he was vice president, flew on Air Force Two with his son Hunter and weeks later produced a huge contract with Hunter’s company. Many of these corrupt entities he's involved in, and of course there is no investigation. Right now China is critically important: Joe Biden is compromised. He puts out mixed signals. Joe Biden says one thing about supporting Taiwan and then his staff walks it back. ... It’s time for strategic clarity. We need to support Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, but this is a tough issue when we have a feckless and weak president who is not standing up to America’s enemies like China and our adversaries around the world where they are dominating and using their economic power to infiltrate the economy and put the American economy in jeopardy.

