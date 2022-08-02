Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid China tensions over high-level visit
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday amid heightened tensions with China over the controversial visit.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has landed on the island of Taiwan after weeks of international speculation and threats of retaliation from the Chinese Communist Party.
Pelosi, who is conducting an extensive tour of multiple allied nations in Asia, has finally touched down in Taiwan despite repeated threats to the speaker's safety.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent a clear message to the Chinese Communist Party Tuesday as tensions with Beijing continue to escalate amid her Asian tour and trip to Taiwan.
Pelosi landed in Taipei in what she described as a visit that "honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy."
"America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," she said.
United States Navy warships are operating in the waters east of Taiwan in what officials say are standard military drills — but their presence could become a matter of international security.
Chinese officials have exploded with anger at the proposition, saying her visit would violate the One China Policy and would constitute aiding an illegal rebellion. One Chinese state media personality even suggested shooting down her plane.
Taiwan on Tuesday was hit with a cyberattack and threatened by Chinese war planes flying near its boundary in the Taiwan Straight as tensions with Beijing escalated ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's previously unconfirmed visit.
The culprit behind the attack has not yet been revealed but came just hours before Chinese warplanes flew close to the unofficial dividing line that separates the Taiwan Strait between mainland China and Taiwan.
"This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said following Pelosi's arrival in Taipei. "There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China."
