Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Miranda Devine on 'the Big Guy' texts: 'Overwhelming' evidence Joe Biden knew of Hunter's business deals

Hunter Biden associate reportedly referred to Joe Biden as "the Big Guy"

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Miranda Devine: Evidence is 'overwhelming' that Biden knew of Hunter's business deals Video

Miranda Devine: Evidence is 'overwhelming' that Biden knew of Hunter's business deals

The New York Post columnist discusses text messages that show Hunter Biden's associate referring to President Biden as 'The Big Guy.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine explained on "America's Newsroom" Friday the significance of Hunter Biden's associate referring to President Biden as "the big guy" in now-public texts, noting that there were previous communications with mention of the big guy's influence in Hunter's operations while Biden was vice president. 

TUCKER CARLSON: DOJ IS APPARENTLY HIDING EVIDENCE OF HUNTER BIDEN'S CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

MIRANDA DEVINE: ‘The big guy,’ he refers to Joe Biden. And the reason that's significant is because there are other communications on the laptop about ‘The Big Guy’ who had an involvement in Hunter Biden's influence peddling operation overseas when Joe Biden was vice president. … And, of course, Joe Biden has consistently denied that he knows anything about Hunter's business dealings overseas. He said it during the campaign, and the White House has consistently pushed that line since. And yet the evidence is overwhelming that he was aware of and perhaps involved in and perhaps profited from these business deals. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Hunter Biden's associate called Biden 'The Big Guy' in texts: Report Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.