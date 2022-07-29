Miranda Devine on 'the Big Guy' texts: 'Overwhelming' evidence Joe Biden knew of Hunter's business deals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine explained on "America's Newsroom" Friday the significance of Hunter Biden's associate referring to President Biden as "the big guy" in now-public texts, noting that there were previous communications with mention of the big guy's influence in Hunter's operations while Biden was vice president.

MIRANDA DEVINE: ‘The big guy,’ he refers to Joe Biden. And the reason that's significant is because there are other communications on the laptop about ‘The Big Guy’ who had an involvement in Hunter Biden's influence peddling operation overseas when Joe Biden was vice president. … And, of course, Joe Biden has consistently denied that he knows anything about Hunter's business dealings overseas. He said it during the campaign, and the White House has consistently pushed that line since. And yet the evidence is overwhelming that he was aware of and perhaps involved in and perhaps profited from these business deals.

