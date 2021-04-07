Teen Vogue admits it stopped posting on social media after racist tweets by staffer surfaced

The new executive editor of Teen Vogue said the far-left magazine’s recent social media blackout was a result of internal reflection after a series of racist posts from staffers were discovered – but critics don’t think the explanation is good enough.

Teen Vogue made headlines last month when would-be editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond stepped down after decade-old tweets, for which she previously apologized in 2019, were resurfaced and angered the magazine’s liberal staffers. But then Christine Davitt, senior social media manager at Teen Vogue, was revealed to have used racist language on Twitter herself.

After Davitt’s tweets from 2009, repeatedly using the N-word, surfaced last month, Teen Vogue followers took to social media calling for her immediate removal from the company. Teen Vogue responded by going dark on social media for nearly three weeks.

New executive editor Danielle Kwateng addressed the situation in a letter that was published on Wednesday.

"As history has taught us, society has the capacity to evolve. We’ve seen this countless times throughout history with movements, uprisings, and even renaissances. But accountability is a critical part of that growing process," Kwateng wrote.

"We at Teen Vogue have read your comments and emails and we have seen the pain and frustration caused by resurfaced social media posts. While our staff continued doing the groundbreaking and progressive work we're known for, we stopped posting it on social media as we turned inward and had a lot of tough discussions about who we are and what comes next," she continued. "We're not perfect, but we do know our place in the media landscape and recognize that our readers make up the DNA of our work. We are invested in you as much as you are invested in us."

Teen Vogue tweeted the letter, the first time it used the platform since March 18. However, some critics didn't think Kwateng went far enough in her explanation.

"Eh, this doesn’t really speak to what work they did/are doing beyond internal discussions. It also doesn’t say if Christina Davitt will remain in her position after repeated use of the n-word on social media," journalist Raisa Habersham responded.

Others had similar criticism:

Fox News’ Yael Halon and Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.

