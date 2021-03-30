Teen Vogue silent on social media after senior staffer bashed for racist tweets, followers demand her removal

Cancel culture eats their own... but only when it fits their rhetoric, apparently.

Teen Vogue senior social media manager Christine Davitt is being nailed for past racist tweets and the popular Conde Nast publication has seemingly gone silent on the scandal.

After Davitt’s tweets from 2009, repeatedly using the N-word, surfaced earlier this month, Teen Vogue followers took to social media calling for her immediate removal from the company. But Teen Vogue has since gone dark on social media, not posting on Instagram since March 19 nor Twitter since March 18.

Some comments on the publication’s latest Instagram post, advocating against Asian-American violence, question why Davitt is still employed with the company and torch the brand for its hypocrisy.

This directly follows the firing of almost-editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond whose removal was prompted by the public after decade-old tweets were dug up containing anti-Asian remarks – for which she had already apologized in 2019. One example: "Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes," she tweeted in 2011.

Davitt’s posts surfaced after she and other Teen Vogue staffers took to Twitter to oppose McCammond’s initial hiring. McCammond announced her departure from Teen Vogue on March 8, to which Davitt reacted via Twitter, "Exhales the deepest sigh I’ve ever sighed."

Meanwhile, the senior staffer’s twelve-year-old tweets refer to a friend, who appears to be White, as a n***. One tweet reads, "I love the contradictory nature of the phrase ‘white n***.’ #bushwicklife"

After a Fox News report exposed Davitt's concerning social media history, she and other Teen Vogue employees made their Twitter accounts private.

One staffer spoke on background with The Daily Dot, saying their colleagues went private on social media to protect themselves "against the coordinated attack" from conservative media outlets. Yet, the backlash against Davitt’s racist behavior has come from all sides of the aisle -- Teen Vogue followers included.

Neither Davitt, McCammond nor Teen Vogue could be reached for comment. According to Davitt’s LinkedIn, she is still employed with the company as of Tuesday.

