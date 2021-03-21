Will 'woke' Teen Vogue staffers turn on social media manager over past 'N-word' tweets?

A senior Teen Vogue staffer who was exposed for using the N-word in a series of online posts appears to be immune from the wrath of her woke colleagues at the magazine, who just days earlier launched an aggressive revolt against would-be editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond over decade-old tweets, for which she previously apologized in 2019.

Christine Davitt, senior social media manager at Teen Vogue posted two tweets to a friend in 2009 identifying him as a "ni--a," and in 2010 used the word "ni--a" in a joke post, Fox News first reported. The friend appears to be White.

TEEN VOGUE EDITOR BECOMES LATEST CANCEL CULTURE VICTIM

Davitt's troubling online posts surfaced over the weekend after she and several other senior staffers took to Twitter to publically oppose McCammond's hiring for the top job at Teen Vogue citing past tweets from her teen years against Asian Americans, which set off a firestorm among Teen Vogue staff.

ALEXI MCCAMMOND OUT AFTER STAFFERS REVOLT AGAINST OLD TWEETS

Davitt on March 8 posted a letter on Instagram from Teen Vogue staff expressing concern to Conde Nast management about the hiring of McCammond, "in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets." "So proud of my @teenvogue colleagues. The work continues…" Davitt wrote in a caption.

McCammond later announced that she and Vogue were parting ways.

"‘[Exhales the deepest sigh I've ever sighed]," Davitt wrote on Twitter an hour after McCammond made the announcement.

Davitt later made her Twitter account private after a Fox News report detailed her social media history with the troubling term. Teen Vogue staffers Michelle Li and Lucy Diavolo also appear to have locked down their accounts. Neither Davitt, McCammond nor Teen Vogue could be reached for comment.

Davitt’s tweets in question were posted to Twitter two years before McCammond’s problematic tweets. "Outdone by Asian. #Whatsnew," McCammond tweeted in 2011. "Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes," she wrote in another one. In another tweet, she referred to a "stupid Asian T.A."

Teen Vogue published a story in October 2019 with the headline "Stop Using the N-Word If You're Not Black."

The article excoriated Latina actress Gina Rodriguez for singing the word "ni–a" in a social media post. It argued that non-Black people should never use the N-word and that people who do have an "almost competitive dismissal of Blackness."

Davitt says in multiple tweets that she is of mixed Irish and Filipino descent.

"There’s been much debate within the Black community about the N-word and just how much good our supposed "reclaiming" of it can actually do. And in moments like this, that feels like a valid point. But one thing that shouldn’t be up for dispute is who gets to use it. And if you ain’t Black, that ain’t you," the article claimed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davitt on March 18 liked a tweet that argued "She [McCammond] wasn't fired just because of her tweets—it's so much more than that." The tweet quoted another thread that pointed out that McCammond had never been an editor, was "way too close" to the White House and the Democratic National Committee. "Condé seemed to be trying to reign in the Marxism, anal sex tips & labor coverage" by hiring the former political reporter, the Twitter thread read.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.