Teen Vogue declares it's time to 'fight like hell' for Stacey Abrams

Teen Vogue pleaded readers to "fight like hell" for Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election on Tuesday because "lives are at stake" from the state’s abortion restrictions.

Columnist Jameelah Nasheed penned an article insisting that "[n]ow is the time to get loud for Stacey Abrams" as she continued to lag behind in the polls behind current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. She argued that "as a woman in Georgia," she is now terrified of the laws put in place following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Abrams has stated that if she’s elected governor, she will ensure that Georgia is a state where people have the right to choose and that she will veto any new laws that criminalize abortion. For the millions of people who can get pregnant and live in Georgia and its neighboring states — those who want to have children and those who don’t — Abrams is best for our health. She’s best for our lives and whether or not we survive pregnancy. To the people who love and care for people with uteruses, this is your concern, too," Abrams said.

In addition to arguing that Kemp’s abortion restrictions risk the lives of the "people who can get pregnant," she claimed that they also risk the state’s economy following threats to move businesses after laws were passed.

"As Georgia has become a hot location for high-earning tech companies and the TV and film industry, raking in billions of economy-boosting dollars, top executives are considering taking their money elsewhere. We’ve seen tech companies offering relocation for employees impacted by restrictive abortion laws, and industry titans like Disney CEO Bob Iger, who, in 2019, said of Georgia, ‘I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,’" Nasheed wrote.

She added, "Kemp cares so little about the rights of Georgia’s women to be safe and healthy that he’s willing to jeopardize job opportunities for Georgians and billions of dollars that would grow our state’s economy."

The article, however, did not note Major League Baseball’s decision to move out of the state following Abrams’ USA Today op-ed in 2021 denouncing Georgia’s election laws. She applauded the decision, though she denied any connection towards it.

While the article itself did not include the phrase "fight like hell," the site’s main page along with Nasheed’s personal page featured the original title "It’s Time to Fight Like Hell for Stacey Abrams."

"The stakes shouldn’t be so high — but they are. From reproductive health care and public safety to economic stability, the lives of millions of people in the southeast are at stake," she concluded.

Teen Vogue has frequently promoted abortion despite having a young audience. In July, the site updated its "abortion guide" in an effort to help readers overcome ‘paternalistic and unfair’ parental consent laws.