Teen Vogue updates its abortion guide after Dobbs, calls parental consent laws ‘paternalistic and unfair’

Teen Vogue published a new guide for its teenage audience on how to get an abortion on Thursday.

Although Teen Vogue originally pushed a column on how minors can get abortions back in 2019, contributor Lauren Rankin penned an "update" after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month "on how to navigate abortion restrictions as a teenager."

"While Roe v. Wade has been overturned and some states have banned abortion, abortion is still legal in most states. [emphasis in original] It is legal for minors to seek information about abortion care, and it is legal for you to travel to another state to have an abortion. Some states may criminalize providing abortion, but having an abortion does not inherently make you a criminal. This article can help you navigate how to get an abortion as a minor in a post-Roe world," Rankin wrote.

Similar to the previous version from Teen Vogue, Rankin highlighted ways to receive abortions that do "not require parental consent or notification."

"If you aren’t comfortable telling a parent about your decision to have an abortion, you can seek what’s called a ‘judicial bypass’ in one of the many states that has this system. Judicial bypass allows you to go directly before a judge and get approval from that judge to have an abortion, rather than having consent from your parents. Yes, it’s paternalistic and unfair that you literally have to get permission from someone else to choose what to do with your body, but it is an option for legal abortion," Rankin wrote.

She also indicated which states do not require parental consent or for a minor to notify their parents.

Another section was devoted to medication abortions and how to find pills online even if abortion is criminalized in some states.

"The Digital Defense Fund has tips on how to protect yourself from digital surveillance. Most critically, if you live in a state that has banned abortion and are seeking information or medication to self-manage an abortion, be sure to use a secure browser like DuckDuckGo and an encrypted messaging service like Signal," Rankin wrote.

She closed with a section advising teens how to afford abortions or travel outside of states that enacted trigger laws after the end of Roe v. Wade.

"There are inordinate barriers to care for young people seeking abortion care and it may feel demoralizing, but know that you’re not alone. There is a vast network of committed activists, providers, and organizers who are prepared to step in and help you access the care you need. No matter your age, you deserve access to safe, compassionate abortion care. Roe v. Wade may be over, but safe abortion in the U.S. is not," Rankin concluded.