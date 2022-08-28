CNN, NBC panels on GOP midterm Roe v. Wade impact: Republicans caught 'flat-footed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN and NBC panelists suggested on Sunday that Republicans were caught "flat-footed" and unprepared following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona told CNN's Abby Phillip during "Inside Politics" on Sunday that while Republicans still believe they will be able to flip the House in the fall, they were worried the margin of victory would be much less than originally expected.

"They are starting to get nervous that the margins are going to be a lot smaller than they perhaps originally anticipated," she said, noting her reporting about an increasingly more negative outlook on the midterms coming from the Republicans.

One Republican lawmaker told Zanona that the party was caught off guard by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We are losing ground because of it," the lawmaker reportedly said.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case at the end of June.

"They recognize this is a problem for them, their message on abortion has been completely nonexistent or completely disjointed. They’re worried about that. And so it is something that is a growing concern for Republicans right now," Zanona continued.

Philip suggested it might be too early to determine where the Republicans' position on Roe is headed.

"What does surprise me, Abby, is the reality that Republicans are caught flat-footed by a Supreme Court decision that huge swaths of the party had been rooting for, for literally 49 years," New York Times National Political correspondent Alex Burns said.

"They’re completely running away from it," Zanona added.

NBC's Chuck Todd said Sunday during "Meet the Press" that Republicans weren't prepared for "every aspect" of the abortion conversation that came after the Dobbs decision.

PBS NewsHour correspondent Amna Nawaz agreed, saying that it was "abundantly clear" they weren't prepared to answer questions about abortion laws and restrictions.

"You saw even the groups on the ground who were advocating under this very broad pro-life umbrella were not prepared to answer very detailed questions about what does that mean? When do you make exceptions? How do you view IVF? If a child is raped in your state how do you view that?" she said.

NBC's White House Correspondent Peter Alexander said that Republican strategists believe the issue of abortion was gaining ground and that uncertainty surrounding the Roe reversal would help Democrats.

Following the Dobbs decision in June, many media outlets and hosts suggested that abortion would be a "defining issue" in the midterms.

"It's like every other issue in American politics. For the moment, it's hot, it might cool off, but in the back of every woman's mind. Every woman's mind, probably a bunch of men, this is going to be a defining issue this fall," Donna Brazile said on ABC's "This Week" in June.