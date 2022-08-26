Bill Maher defends pro-lifers, rejects Dem attack that those opposing abortion 'hate women'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher rejected the notion that someone who opposes abortions means they "hate women."

During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher boasted how the abortion debate that's been revived following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has helped motivate Democrats ahead of the midterms, which had previously forecasted a red wave for a big Republican takeover of Congress.

"The Supreme Court did you, politically, a big favor," Maher told Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. "Because for a while, people were, 'I don't know, this really gonna get people out to the polls?' We have enough evidence now with these special elections and the polling, we see. And you know, who really is up in arms about this that we didn't think was going to be? Dads."

Klobuchar responded by saying she sees it as "the women of America and the men who stand with them don't believe that politicians should be telling them what to do with their bodies."

She then referred to her last appearance on "Real Time" last year, telling Maher he "didn't agree" with her on abortion, which prompted the host to push back.

"I'm certainly pro-choice… What I'm saying is you shouldn't say to the other side, 'You people hate women.’ They don't hate women. They just think it's murder," Maher said. "And if you think it's murder, then you can't go, ‘Well except for people with a vagina. They can commit murder.’ I don't think it's murder, but they legitimately do. And it insults them."

"There are pro-life people that have the view- that's fine. They just don't think that they should put their views on someone else," Klobuchar told Maher.

"But you wouldn't say that about a murderer. And that's what their point is," Maher exclaimed. "But it's not because they hate women."

Director and liberal activist Rob Reiner chimed in, claiming pro-lifers are pushing a "Christian nationalist agenda."

"Not everyone who is pro-life is a Christian nationalist," Maher said.

"No, no, no, no, I'm not saying that," Reiner responded. "I'm not saying everybody who's pro-life. I'm saying the people who think it's murder and there should be no exceptions for that. That's a very small group of people. That's not the vast majority of people in this country."

"No, it's not. But it's a sizable minority," Maher replied.

In June, Maher suggested the abortion issue could actually hurt Democrats, particularly if they kept pushing their "woke" idealogy.

"For decades, liberals have said, 'If only men could get pregnant, this wouldn't even be an issue' and 'abortion rights are women's rights.' Well, that's wrong now," Maher said during a monologue. "When the wokey end of the progressive spectrum talks about abortion now, they shy away from that word 'women' and preferred terms like ‘birthing people’ or ‘people who menstruate’ because somewhere there's a trans man was pregnant and I say good for him- and I'll be looking for his story somewhere in a future issue of 'Ripley's Believe It or Not.'"

"Oh, Democrats, let's take the first f---ing word a human animal understands: mama- and replace it with something best understood by four Trotskyites at Berkeley," Maher told his audience.