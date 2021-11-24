Ted Williams on spike in murder rates in Democrat-run cities: 'The criminals are winning'

Fox News contributor Ted Williams argued the "criminals are winning" as murder rates spike in Democrat-run cities across the nation. Williams joined "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday to discuss bail reform, and the need for law and order following the devastating Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

TED WILLIAMS: The criminals are winning. They are taking over our major metropolitan cities, and it's because we don't allow or permit police officers to do the job that we hired them to do. We're in this crazy defund the police movement at this immediate time. That is a tragedy. We are more concerned about the rights of the criminals than we are of the law-abiding citizens in these various communities. We need to wake up before it is too late, and I'm all very, very concerned about that... The criminals are winning. Please, I implore these city officials to wake up. Get this defunding the police crap off your plate, start helping and looking and feeling that you want to help the law-abiding citizens in these communities to remain safe. That's what we call for. We want law and order in our communities, and that is not what's happening... We have criminals who we are more concerned about than law-abiding citizens, and that's terribly unfortunate.

