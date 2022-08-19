Ted Williams blasts bail reform after Bronx sucker punch suspect's release: 'The criminals are winning'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ted Williams warned that the streets of New York are not safe after a suspect who was caught on camera sucker punching a man in the Bronx was released without bail. On "America's Newsroom" Friday, Williams called for soft-on-crime politicians to be removed from office if they don't enact policies to keep citizens safe.

NY BAIL REFORM PUSH FACES BLOWBACK FROM CRIME VICTIMS IN EMOTIONAL PROTEST

TED WILLIAMS, FORMER DC HOMICIDE DETECTIVE: The citizens of New York and other major metropolitan cities, but specifically when you look at an incident like we are looking at here in New York, they cannot feel safe in their streets. And they've got to do something about it. They've got to exercise and get rid of politicians if they can't reform the bail laws there to make their citizens safe. I'm sick and tired of the criminals winning. And ladies and gentlemen, this is what's happening. The criminals are winning.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: