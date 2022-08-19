Expand / Collapse search
Ted Williams blasts bail reform after Bronx sucker punch suspect's release: 'The criminals are winning'

Former DC homicide detective warned that Americans can't feel safe in major metropolitan cities like New York with rising crime

Fox News Staff
Ted Williams: The criminals are winning

Fox News contributor Ted Williams weighs in rising crime after the Bronx sucker punch suspect was released without bail.

Fox News contributor Ted Williams warned that the streets of New York are not safe after a suspect who was caught on camera sucker punching a man in the Bronx was released without bail. On "America's Newsroom" Friday, Williams called for soft-on-crime politicians to be removed from office if they don't enact policies to keep citizens safe.

TED WILLIAMS, FORMER DC HOMICIDE DETECTIVE: The citizens of New York and other major metropolitan cities, but specifically when you look at an incident like we are looking at here in New York, they cannot feel safe in their streets. And they've got to do something about it. They've got to exercise and get rid of politicians if they can't reform the bail laws there to make their citizens safe. I'm sick and tired of the criminals winning. And ladies and gentlemen, this is what's happening. The criminals are winning.

