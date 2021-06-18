Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Cruz rips Kamala Harris for avoiding border trip on 'Fox & Friends': Like a ‘comedy show’

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz argues Kamala Harris’ handling of the border crisis is like a comedy show, lacking professionalism and offering no solutions

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed the Biden administration for its inaction at the southern border on "Fox & Friends" Friday. Sen. Cruz said Vice President Kamala Harris' failure to visit the border and avoidance of the topic is becoming like "a comedy show."

SEN. TED CRUZ: It is a complete and total abdication by the federal government. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are quite simply not doing their job. They're refusing to enforce the law and they've created an unmitigated crisis at the border. 

A couple of months ago, I took 19 senators down to the border to see firsthand what was happening. And I've been to the border many, many times. It is worse than it has ever been. 

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS SENDING LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL TO AID TEXAS, ARIZONA WITH BORDER CRISIS

We had just last month over 180,000 people cross illegally last month. We're on pace for 2 million people to cross illegally. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have zero intention of doing anything. 

That's why they won't go to the border. Kamala, at this point, it's almost like a comedy show. She's so terrified. You know, it reminds me of that old show, 'Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?' She'll go everywhere except the border because she's afraid of what's going on down there, and they have no solutions.

We're seeing an assault on our sovereignty with the border not being defended. And today, my remarks are really a call for American revival…There are angry forces on the left that want to tear down all of the pillars of American democracy. And we've got to answer the call, and we've got to stand up and defend this great nation.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Sen. Cruz glad to see 'states stepping up' to help with border crisis Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.