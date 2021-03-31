Sen. Cruz on trip to packed border facilities: We saw a 'manmade' humanitarian disaster

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, described on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday "a humanitarian disaster" at the southern border during a trip he and other lawmakers went on together.

TED CRUZ: Last week, I brought a group of 19 senators down to the border, down to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. It began by meeting with the 10 p.m. muster of the Border Patrol agents and just saying thank you, saying thank you for their heroism, their courage, right now, they are not getting support from the Biden administration. We wanted to tell them that we appreciate them, and are grateful for their standing up to protect our country.

We then went on midnight patrol with them, we went out into the field and we saw just a stream of illegal immigrants coming into this country. Caravans walking up the trails that go north from the Rio Grande River into outdoor holding pens where the Customs and Border Patrol was processing them. We saw children, we saw three different nursing mothers in one of the outdoor pens, sitting on the ground, nursing infant children.

The next day we went to the Donna facility. Donna is a gigantic tent city that they built to handle this massive crisis, this massive surge of illegal immigration. Its capacity with Covid constraints is 250 people. There are over 4,000 people crammed into Donna. They are not six feet apart or three feet apart, they're not even six inches apart.

You had children side-by-side lying on the floor, no beds, cots, lying on the floor, covered up in emergency reflective blankets and 10% of the population there is testing positive for COVID. It is a humanitarian disaster and crisis and it is manmade. Joe Biden caused this with political decisions made in the opening weeks of this administration.

