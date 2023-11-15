Expand / Collapse search
Ted Cruz goes off on alma mater Harvard, elite colleges: 'The Wuhan lab of the woke virus'

Texas senator tells Dana Perino there is a 'profound sickness' in American higher education

Madeline Coggins By Madeline Coggins Fox News
Published
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss surging antisemitism across the nation amid the Israel-Hamas war and his suggestions for Biden's meeting with Xi.  

Since October 7th, a shocking display of antisemitism has surged throughout American higher education and across campuses in all corners of the country. On "America's Newsroom" Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, diagnosed the "profound sickness" at America's universities. The Harvard Law School graduate said major institutions in America have been "captured by the radical left." 

PROFESSOR WHO PRAISED HAMAS ‘RESISTANCE FIGHTERS’ ON GLIDERS NO LONGER EMPLOYED BY EMORY UNIVERSITY

SEN. TED CRUZ: There is a profound sickness at our universities. And sadly, Harvard is the locus for it. And you're right, this is the central topic in my brand new book 'Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.' And in this book, I address how our elite institutions and how our major institutions in America have been captured by the radical left. And the very first chapter starts front and center with the universities. I call the universities the Wuhan lab of the woke virus. It's where it started. It's where it mutated. It's where it spread. You look at how messed up Harvard is that when the October 7th horrific attacks in Israel happened, when over 1,200 Israelis were murdered, when Hamas terrorists were raping women, were raping little girls, were murdering infants, were literally putting babies in an oven. How did Harvard react? 35 student groups put out a disgraceful statement saying all of the violence by Hamas terrorists is 100% the fault of Israel. …

Supporters of Palestinians at Harvard University

Supporters of Palestinians gather at Harvard University to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza at a rally in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 14, 2023. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

My book explains why this happened, which is the cultural Marxist views the world in Karl Marx prism between oppressors and victims. And for the radical left, they've decided the Jews are the oppressors and the Palestinians are the victims. And accordingly, they support a violent revolution of the victims. And that's why they're cheering on the acts of violence and the murder of children in Israel, because they are rooting for the Hamas terrorists. It's disgraceful.

