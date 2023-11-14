Professor who praised Hamas ‘resistance fighters’ on gliders no longer employed by Emory University

An Emory professor is no longer employed at the university after posting an antisemitic post on social media following the October 7 attack on Israel.

Dr. Abeer AbouYabis, an Emory School of Medicine assistant professor and employee at its Winship Cancer Institute, was placed on administrative leave last month when she posted that she wished "Glory to all resistance fighters," after joining students from colleges in Atlanta in protest at the Israeli embassy. It is not clear if AbouYabis was fired or if she resigned, according to the Emory Wheel, which first reported the news.

In her post, AbouYabis thanked Emory Students for Justice in Palestine for helping her "hang onto the last thread of [her] faith in humanity and hope for justice." SJP has been at the forefront of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses across the country, where they often chant the controversial phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

ISRAELI UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT TOURS US CAMPUSES TO URGE ACTION ON GROWING ANTISEMITISM

Last week, Columbia University and Brandeis University both suspended their campus' chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) over its actions and statements in support of Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for the October 7 attack on Israel.

"They got walls / we got gliders Glory to all resistance fighters," AbouYabis wrote in the post, apparently referencing the paragliders used by Hamas fighters to ambush an Israeli music festival in the early morning hours of the October 7 terrorist attack. "Palestine is our demand No peace on stolen land / Not another nickel not another dollar / We will pay For Israel slaughter / Not another nickel not another dime / We will pay for Israel crimes."

Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, killing 1,400 Israelis and taking 240 people, including Americans, hostage inside the Gaza Strip.

"Dr. Abeer AbouYabis is no longer employed or practicing at Emory, including the Winship Cancer Institute," Assistant Vice President of University Communications Laura Diamond confirmed in an email to Fox News Digital, which she shared in a November 9 university statement. "We are working with all affected patients to facilitate their uninterrupted access to high-quality care at Emory Healthcare."

ARABIC COPY OF HITLER'S ‘MEIN KAMPF’ FOUND IN CHILDREN'S ROOM USED BY HAMAS: ISRAELI OFFICIALS

Diamond did not provide any other details on AbouYabis, but shared a October 17 statement issued by Emory that acknowledged "recent antisemitic comments made on a private social media account by one of our assistant professors."

"We condemn such comments in the strongest possible terms and have immediately placed this individual on administrative leave pending an internal investigation," the statement said. "As we navigate difficult conversations, our expectation is that all members of the Emory community continue to demonstrate empathy and treat each other with dignity and respect. There is no place in our community for language and behavior based in hatred, that incites violence, and that is counter to the values that unite us as educators and health practitioners."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

AbouYabis' account and posts are no longer available on Twitter, but the Twitter account and non-profit StopAntisemitism screenshotted and shared her post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 12, asking "Would you want YOUR Jewish family member to be treated by this woman?"

Similar statements have been made by professors at other universities. A Cornell University professor who said he was "exhilarated" and "energized" by Hamas' attack on Israel, the largest murder of Jews since the Holocaust, is currently on leave amid the media firestorm sparked by his comments.

College campuses have become ground zero for debate about the Israel-Hamas war in recent weeks. In other examples of on-campus antisemitism, students at New York University and across New York City have been caught on camera tearing down posters of kidnapped Israeli hostages and Cornell University's Jewish population faced violent online threats that prompted an FBI investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP