Ted Cruz: Democrats 'in a total panic' over impeachment because their case collapsed

On the morning after the House voted to impeach President Trump for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" related to his dealings with Ukraine, Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz said on “Fox & Friends” that Democrats are anxious because their case has collapsed.

“I think the Democrats are in a total panic," Cruz said Thursday. "Yesterday was a very, very bad day for Democrats and it was a bad day for the House of Representatives and for the country.”

Cruz also referred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's suggestion that she could hold off on sending the case to the Senate for an impeachment trial. Some Democrats have argued Pelosi should withhold the articles until Republicans in the Senate agree to certain conditions for the trial.

“When it comes to Pelosi, her threat is really quite remarkable. Her threat to the Senate is, ‘Do exactly what I want, or I’m not going to impeach the president. I’m not going to send over the impeachment articles,’” Cruz said, daring Pelosi to follow through.

“My attitude is, okay, throw us in that briar-patch," he continued. "Don’t send them; that’s alright, we actually have work to do. Some of us are showing up fighting for more jobs, for higher wages, for the working men and women who elected us.”

Cruz also mentioned Trump’s comment to supporters in Battle Creek, Mich. on Wednesday night as the president responded in real-time to his impeachment.

“I’m the first person to ever get impeached, and there is no crime,” Trump said.

Cruz said Trump was “exactly right” when he made that comment.

“This has never happened in the history of the country,” Cruz said. “The prior impeachments, in every one of them, the articles alleged a federal crime. This one doesn’t.”

“It is exceptionally weak and it doesn’t meet the constitutional standard for high crimes and misdemeanors," he added. "And that’s why Pelosi knows when it goes to the Senate, there’s going to be a fair trial in the Senate. But this is not going to succeed because the House hasn’t proven its case.”

