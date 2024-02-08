Taylor Swift fans go viral for Swiftie-themed Super Bowl parties

Winning is something that Swifties know all too well. As the Super Bowl approaches and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Taylor Swift fans are taking to TikTok to show their support of her beau, Travis Kelce.

Videos showing Swifties’ elaborate Super Bowl parties, decked out with decor celebrating the happy couple, are going viral online as Taylor-mania overtakes the NFL’s big game. Chiefs jerseys have been swapped out for hoodies with the phrase "Go Taylor’s Boyfriend" and instead of trading bets, Swifties are trading friendship bracelets.

Sarah Krivena, a lifelong Swiftie and Chiefs fan hailing from Kansas City, went viral on the platform after posting her homemade decorations cheering on the king of Taylor’s heart.

"I love doing little crafts and random things here and there," Krivena told Fox News Digital. "I just made that to make something big."

Krivena got to work stringing red and yellow paper plates to look like giant friendship bracelets reading "In Our Super Bowl Era" and "End Game". She tied the festive look together with a giant balloon wall in front of her garage in both Taylor and Travis’ signature color - red.

Her masterpiece earned her over one million views on TikTok, as Swifties gushed over her handiwork.

"People have been mostly positive about it, talking about how they're going to do it for their Super Bowl party or classrooms," Krivena said.

Krivena is not alone in her celebration of the "Taylor-Bowl". Swifties have turned to TikTok to share their Taylor-inspired game day snacks and outfits as they hope to watch Miss Americana cheer on her Heartbreak Prince from the bleachers.

Swift has resumed the international leg of her "Eras Tour", leaving her plans for Super Bowl Sunday up in the air. She is slated to complete her four-night run of shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Feb. 10, giving her time to jet back to Las Vegas to see the Chiefs go for another championship. No team has won two straight Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in the early 2000s.

Swift's numerous appearances at games throughout the year have opened floodgates for new viewers. The NFL has seen a 53% increase of girls between the ages of 12-17 opting to watch NFL games since the start of the 2023-24 season, according to CBS.

Despite the blank space in their idol's plans for Sunday, Swifties remain enchanted by the idea that they could catch a glimpse of the superstar at the game and are finding a community on TikTok to voice their excitement, with the hashtag #taylorandtravis earning nearly 20,000 posts on the platform.

As the fate of the Super Bowl remains unknown and fans of Taylor Swift and the NFL turn to their respective parties to watch the game on Sunday, Swifties can be certain that the gold rush of Taylor and Travis’ love story will remain forevermore.

"This year has just been the perfect mix of the two," Krivena told Fox News Digital. "Being able to see her at all the two games and having just an extra special reason to watch the games has been super exciting."