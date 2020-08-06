Mississippi gov defends reopening schools as dozens of kids quarantined: 'We're going to have cases'

Mississippi children testing positive for the coronavirus schools and student quarantines will be common over the next couple of months, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves told "Your World" Thursday.

"We were up to eight kids there in that community in northeast Mississippi [Corinth] that have tested positive at this time ... all of whom we believe contracted it in the community, not in the schools," Reeves told host Neil Cavuto Thursday. "But we have, in fact, quarantined over 100 kids in the schools. And by the way, this is the way it's going to have to work over the next three to four months."

"We're going to have cases in schools in our state and every other state across the nation that opens up," Reeves added. "And we've got to do a good job of protecting them and protecting people in their communities."

Mississippi parents had the option of sending their children back to school or having them take virtual classes, with the large majority opting for in-school classes.

Reeves insisted the risks of reopening schools were outweighed by the benefits.

"When you look around this country and you recognize how much ... child abuse and sexual abuse and other things that are actually reported, those things [reports] are way down," he said. "Those reports are way down in this country because so much of those reports actually occur because children trust their teachers and they'll tell their teachers or their school administrators things that they won't tell anyone else, and so we think it's in the best interest of our kids to get them back in the classroom."

"We recognize that we're taking risks," the governor added. "But in today's world, in 2020, there is no scenario whereby we can eliminate 100 percent of the risk."