California Democrats propose legislation prohibiting car rental companies from serving ICE agents

Democratic Assembly Members Jessica Caloza and Liz Ortega support the legislation targeting federal immigration enforcement

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
California Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would ban U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from renting vehicles from car rental companies.

The bill was introduced by Assembly Member Jessica Caloza, D-52, and lists Assembly Member Liz Ortega, D-20, as its principal coauthor. 

The bill text reads, "Existing law generally regulates the business of renting passenger vehicles to the public. The law prohibits a rental company from taking various actions, including requiring the purchase of a damage waiver, optional insurance, or another optional good or service, and using electronic surveillance technology to track a renter in order to impose fines or surcharges relating to the renter’s use of a rental vehicle." 

WASHINGTON DEM PUSHES BILL TO BAR RECENT ICE HIRES FROM FUTURE POLICE JOBS, SLAMMING TRUMP'S 'OCCUPYING FORCE' 

ICE-agents-garage

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.  (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The bill text also reads that it would "prohibit a rental company from renting a vehicle to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

Tensions against ICE have increased following the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed earlier this month by an ICE agent after she tried to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to get out, officials said. Protests against federal agents have continued to ramp up since the Border Patrol killing of Alex Pretti on Saturday.

Earlier this month, ICE reported that they have had an over 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks aimed at them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

CHICAGO TEACHER PLACED ON LEAVE AFTER FACEBOOK POST SUPPORTING ICE SPARKS OUTRAGE FROM ACTIVISTS

An ICE agent last year required 13 stitches after being struck in the face with a metal object.

An ICE agent last year required 13 stitches after being struck in the face with a metal object. (Department of Homeland Security)

Caloza’s bio on X says that she is a "proud immigrant" and an alumnus from former President Barack Obama’s administration, while Ortega’s says that she for over two decades has "led the fight for vibrant, healthy, and diverse communities."

Fox News Digital reached out to Caloza, Ortega, and ICE for comment. 

NEW WATCHDOG DATABASE NAMES HUNDREDS OF SCHOOL DISTRICTS LIMITING ICE COOPERATION AS TOOL FOR PARENTS

Democrats threaten DHS funding shutdown over ICE policies Video

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

