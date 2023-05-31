Target 'Pride' designer says company pulled products due to 'threats from domestic terrorists'

A designer who worked with Target for its polarizing "Pride" collection is blaming "domestic terrorists" for the company pulling their merchandise from shelves.

LGBTQ-owned stationary brand Ash + Chess shared they were "saddened" to find Target had removed most of their collection from stores "due to threats from domestic terrorists," in an Instagram post on Monday.

"We are saddened to say that the majority of our collection has been removed from Target stores due to threats from domestic terrorists. Emotionally, we do not currently have the bandwidth to comment further on this," the post read. "We appreciate your support and love. Queer and trans people exist in the past, present, and future, and we are stronger together. We love you all."

On May 10, Ash + Chess shared on social media they had partnered with Target for its pride line. The collection included t-shirts and cards that read, "Trans people will always exist," "You're my chosen family," "Ask me about my pronouns" and "Trans Pride, Trans Power."

Target continues to feature calendars, clothing, hats and cards from the designer on their website, though some of the products appear unavailable to purchase as of Wednesday.

Ash+ Chess did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment and clarification about their social media post.

Another designer part of Target's pride line shared the company had also pulled some of their products from stores, calling the backlash "devastating."

Target displays LGBTQ-themed apparel annually leading into the month of June. However, the retail giant came under increased scrutiny after consumers noticed stores selling "tuck-friendly" women's bathing suits for transgender people and pride apparel for children and infants.

Some southern Target stores were forced by the corporation to move this merchandise away from the front of their locations to avoid a "Bud Light situation," Fox News Digital first reported. Target said it had made the moves in response to threats some of its staff had received for the displays.

That decision angered LGBTQ and progressive groups who slammed the company for "caving to violent political extremists."

Last week a Jackson Township, Ohio television station received an e-mail claiming there were bombs at four Target stores nearby but it turned out to be a hoax. "The tip stated that Target turned their back on the LGBTQ community and they placed bombs in all four stores," local police said.

Large corporations like Anheuser-Busch, Nike, and The North Face have faced criticism for employing drag queens and transgender people as spokespersons and models for ad campaigns.

Bud Light's sales plummeted since April after teaming up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The American beer giant continues to grapple with the backlash from its marketing decision.

Target and Anheuser-Busch lost around a combined $28 billion in market value as of Friday, FOX Business reported.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Joshua Comins contributed to this report.