Consumers creeped out by Target's 'tuck-friendly' women's swimwear: 'Shopping elsewhere'

Some consumers are condemning Target for selling women’s style swimsuits that advertise "tuck-friendly construction" to hide male genitalia.

While Bud Light made headlines recently for a marketing gimmick with a transgender activist, Target has a history of being at the forefront of woke identity politics. The retailer sparked a boycott in 2016 after it posted a public statement declaring that "transgender team members and guests" are permitted "to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity."

Target has had June Pride Month displays with rainbow and LGBTQ+ messaging for years, but the addition of female-style swimsuits that can be used to "tuck" male genitalia has outraged many online. The products, which can be found in a special pride section in stores, are also labeled as "Thoughtfully fit on multiple body types and gender expressions."

Comedian Chrissie Mayr tweeted two photos of a one-piece swimsuit in the store, showing a tag indicating its "tuck-friendly construction" and "extra crotch coverage."

"Thanks to @Target I found the perfect swimsuit for creeping out all the women and children at the pool this summer," she joked. "Can’t wait to tuck my c--- into this little number while sipping a Bud Light!"

"No real woman would be caught dead in that swimsuit, it’s hideous. It’s exactly what a dude pretending to be a woman would wear," Mayr told Fox News Digital. "The only thing I’ll be tucking is my money back into my wallet and shopping elsewhere. What an obnoxious virtue signal from Target. And it’s not even June yet."

Author of "Gender Madness" Oli London slammed the swimsuit as well.

"Target is just the latest brand that has gone woke and made an ill-fated decision to alienate its customer base by pushing gender ideology into the faces of consumers," he wrote. "Only 0.6% of the population identify as trans so why is Target pushing these swimwear costumes with ‘tuck friendly’ designs and selling them in prime locations in their stores? The majority of men and Target customers do not want to ‘tuck’ their penis into a women’s swimming costume. I’m sure most men would find this uncomfortable and emasculating to say the very least."

He noted further that selling such products may have financial consequences for the company.

"It’s also completely out of touch and offensive to women who once again are being mocked openly so Target can get a perfect score on the woke Corporate Equality Index (CEI)," London said. "No doubt Target will be getting the Bud Light treatment from its customers, many of which have been outraged by the Pride Collection featuring clothing with gender ideology slogans for babies and toddlers."

Adidas drew similar controversy this week with photos of women's swimwear modeled by men as part of the company’s pride collection.

Target’s CEO warned on Wednesday that the company is expecting $500 million in losses this year, blaming violent crime and theft.

"Worsening shrink rates are putting significant pressure on our financial results," CEO Brian Cornell told analysts on an earnings call, adding that "violent incidents are increasing" at Target, and throughout the retail industry.

Fox Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.