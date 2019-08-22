Spicer hits back at critics protesting his casting on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shot back at critics protesting his selection for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars" Wednesday.

“I’m very comfortable with who I am,” Spicer told Mediate after a New York Times Times critic and "DWTS" host Tom Bergeron protested his inclusion on the show.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' HOST TOM BERGERON SLAMS POLITICALLY 'DIVISIVE BOOKINGS' AFTER SEAN SPICER IS CAST

“I’ve never really cared what they think,” Spicer said of The Times. “I’m not going to care now.”

Spicer told the outlet he’s going on the show to have fun and enjoy himself and he hoped that Bergeron would realize that bringing together a “diverse group of people can help instill a greater degree of stability and respect among people in this country.”

Spicer said he was approached about the dancing show after he left the White Hosue in 2017 but it wasn't the right time then.

Bergeron released a statement Wednesday objecting to Spicer's casting but poked fun at the former press secretary during ABC’s cast announcement Wednesday morning.

"The nice thing is, Sean will be in charge of assessing audience size," Bergeron joked, making innuendo about the controversy over the crowd size at Trump's 2017 inauguration.

“This is an opportunity to have some fun,” Spicer told Mediate. "I’m in this because I enjoy it."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.