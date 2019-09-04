Sean Spicer: Democrats causing 'tremendous damage to themselves'

Former White House communications director Sean Spicer brushed off Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' support for a plastic straw ban saying their "ideas" on health care and immigration are doing damage to their 2020 presidential hopes.

"I do think that Democrats are still causing tremendous damage to themselves with the ideas they're espousing. It's not just little things like straws as big things like banning private health insurance, allowing people to come over the border illegally this morning to get government sponsored health insurance this afternoon," Spicer said on "Hannity."

"These are the things that Democrats are hurting themselves with that will come back and bite them in the general."

Sen. Harris, D-Calif., came out in favor of banning plastic straws Wednesday during CNN's climate change-focused town hall marathon.

When asked what she would do as president to curb the country's reliance on "single-use plastics," Harris pointed to the "images" of plastic bags and bottles that are found in the ocean and celebrated California's plastic bag ban.

Spicer called her stance on straws "inconsequential."

"I just don't fault a lot of these little picky things. I've been around campaigns long enough. There's a lot of little things that go on that are really inconsequential," Spicer said.

The former White House spokesman also took issue with the media painting Trump as a "liar" with "evil intentions" versus Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden who is labeled as "gaffe prone."

"The idea that we call this funny and gaffe prone when in fact on one side it's a lie and it's misleading the other side it's funny and hysterical to watch is just wrong," Spicer told host Sean Hannity.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wuhlfsohn contributed to this report.