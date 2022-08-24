Tammy Bruce rips Hillary Clinton's claim her 'gutsiest' moment was staying married to Bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday to slam Hillary Clinton's "insulting" claim in an upcoming documentary series that her "gutsiest" moment was staying married to Bill Clinton while Americans struggle to buy baby formula and gas.

HILLARY, CHELSEA CLINTON ANNOUNCE NEW ‘GUTSY’ DOCUSERIES, FEATURING CONVERSATIONS WITH 'PERSONAL HEROINES'

TAMMY BRUCE: We're looking at the absurdity here. Gutsy about not divorcing your husband because she made a basis, a decision on what it was she wanted in the future, believing perhaps she needed him to become the first woman president. But, you know, what's really gutsy is when you have two children, and you don't know where you're going to get baby formula. What's really gutsy is when you have to decide if there's going to be protein on your children's plate or if you are going to put $10 worth of gas in your car because you can't really afford both. Gutsy is making sure you take care of your children, knowing that gas prices, that heating oil prices are going to be going up even more for the winter. That's gutsy. To that point, being a privileged woman talking about whether she stayed in her marriage, that's insulting to everyone.

