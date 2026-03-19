Piers Morgan panel derails as far-left guest erupts over Iran war, slams Israel

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Far-left podcaster Cenk Uygur clashed with host Piers Morgan and fellow panelists this week on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," accusing President Donald Trump of corruption and arguing against U.S. military involvement in Iran during a heated on-air exchange.

"Piers, are you mental?" Uygur said. Citing donations to Trump by the Adelsons, the podcaster said it was "because he is corrupt and easily purchasable."

Uygur added, "So stop working for Israel, you corrupt sons of b------. Work for America."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately hear back.

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The segment came as debate intensified over whether the United States could be drawn deeper into the Iran conflict, with growing scrutiny over troop deployments and long-term strategy.

The panel featured retired U.S. Army Gen. Ben Hodges, former U.K. Ambassador to Iran Sir Richard Dalton, conservative commentator Ben Ferguson, and Uygur, founder of The Young Turks.

Uygur argued the U.S. has no strategic interest in the region.

"Here’s your solution, and it’s super simple — we get the f--- out of there. We have zero interest in there, none, none, none."

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The exchange escalated as Uygur questioned the use of American troops abroad.

"So tell me if we should put American troops or Israeli troops in. OK. Why are we putting our guys in?" he said.

He also accused Ferguson of minimizing U.S. casualties, referencing the deaths of 13 American service members. "Ben Ferguson, that traitor, said that it was no big deal that 13 Americans died. It's a huge deal."

Ferguson pushed back and denied the claim.

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Uygur interrupted the panel and insisted he had evidence to support his claims.

"I can prove it! I can prove it!" he shouted as Morgan attempted to restore order.

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Uygur framed the issue as one of national interest, criticizing U.S. alignment with allies in the region.

"How about you send your godd--- Israeli friends into a war? They started it," Uygur yelled.