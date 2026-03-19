Pittsburgh Public Schools moves to remote learning ahead of NFL Draft

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Pittsburgh students will be learning remotely as the city hosts the NFL Draft in April, according to a recent announcement.

Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) informed staff and students on Tuesday that schools will be shifting to "asynchronous teaching and learning" from April 22-24 in preparation for "the significant increase in visitors expected across the region during the 2026 NFL Draft."

"Our priority is maintaining continuity of learning while recognizing the extraordinary circumstances the city will experience during the NFL Draft," Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters said. "Transitioning to asynchronous learning allows us to support students academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected across the region."

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PPS also announced that it will reschedule the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exams, which were originally scheduled to begin during the NFL Draft. Exams will now take place on April 20–21 and April 28–May 4 with a makeup testing window from May 4 to May 8.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, PPS Public Relations Director Ebony R. Pugh confirmed the announcement and reported mixed reactions from parents.

"We have heard mixed feedback from families. Many understand the need to go remote, and some find it inconvenient," Pugh said.

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The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh and end on April 25. The city expects up to 700,000 out-of-town visitors, which PPS suggested would cause challenges even with remote learning.

"The shift to asynchronous learning will help reduce transportation challenges, minimize disruptions to school operations, and ensure students can continue learning safely and effectively," PPS wrote.

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PPS has made controversial decisions regarding education in the past.

In 2023, the Pittsburgh Public Schools Board voted in favor of hiring a consulting group to educate teachers on how to replace "White supremacy culture practices" in math instruction with methods that center on the "wellness of students of color."

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During that year, a report found that PPS struggled with chronic absenteeism with over 6,000 students, or 34% of all students, missing 10% or more of the days they were enrolled.