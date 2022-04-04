Tammy Bruce warns of 'cataclysm' at border if Title 42 is lifted: 'Going to be a freaking disaster'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said the crisis at the border will become a ‘freaking disaster’ when the Biden administration ends Title 42, the Trump-era pandemic restriction that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants. On "The Next Revolution" Sunday, Bruce warned of heightened crime, like sex trafficking and murder, and additional threats to Americans' heath that could follow as a result of more migrants entering the country.

FORMER ACTING ICE CHIEF WARNS US OF WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER BIDEN SCRAPS TITLE 42

TAMMY BRUCE: It's going to be a cataclysm, right? ‘Catastrophe’ wasn't enough. It's another C word, but it's going to be a freaking disaster. It already is. And we already know that they're begging for help from within their agency to come help with the border. But I think what we've got to realize is that we continue to hear about sex trafficking, about the nature of what's happening with children, about child abuse, murders, rapes, et cetera. And imagine doubling the number of people, the chaos that then becomes even more extreme means that more and more crime, more sex trafficking, more lack of respect for any kind of rule of law just becomes even more desperate, more widespread. …

I'm worried about certainly not just the Americans who are within the border region and the cities that these individuals are being moved into without any background check that the health issue now is off the table. So we don't know beyond coronavirus, of course. Remember it's Zika, it's tuberculosis, it's measles. It's everything else. So Americans, we have to worry about that as well. But then the people making this trek because they want a better life, they're the ones who are being lied to and being manipulated in this framework.

