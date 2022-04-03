Former acting ICE chief warns US of what to expect after Biden scraps Title 42

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former acting Immigration & Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan joined "Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones on Saturday to sound the alarm on President Biden's border crisis after Title 42 is rescinded.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO LIFT TITLE 42 AT END OF MAY, DESPITE FEARS OF LOOMING MIGRANT WAVE

LAWRENCE JONES: The Biden administration is set to scrap the Trump-era border policy Title 42 next month. But even Democrats are warning that nixing the public health policy restricting illegal immigration will trigger a "mass migration of it." That's on top of the thousands of migrants already rushing over our southern border every day.

…

TOM HOMAN: Well, look, there's already a massive influx. I mean, who are they kidding? Since he became president last year, we had about 1.9 million, which was a historic high. And already this year, we're on a glide path right now, if you look at what we've done the first six months of this new fiscal year — looking at over 2 million, and that's with Title 42 in place. So it's already mass migration, but when they lift Title 42, it's going to be numbers like you've never seen before. Look, just last month, it got leaked out of Border Patrol, I saw the report, 62,000 got-aways in one month — 62,000 people entered this country illegally and were not apprehended. They made it to the United States. And the secretary still wants to say the border's closed, border's secure, 62,000 got-aways.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: