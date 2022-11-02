Taking in 'The View': Sunny Hostin smears Republican female voters as cockroaches

"The View" hosts sparred over voter issues, affirmative action and abortion during the ABC program this week as co-host Sunny Hostin suggested any women voting Republican were like insects.

During Thursday's episode of "The View," the hosts went back and forth over voting issues days before the midterm elections.

Hostin compared White Republican suburban women supporting the GOP to roaches voting for Raid.

"What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican," Hostin said, appearing to refer to surveys showing White women backing Republicans in 2022. "It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid [roach spray], right?" Hostin said on Thursday.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back on Hostin and accused her trying to control "everyone else's vote."

"Do we love democracy or not because just saying that, it’s insulting to the voter," Farah Griffin said. "People make decisions about what’s right for their families. And the idea that you should have a say for everyone else’s vote…"

Co-host Joy Behar claimed that voting for a Republican was like voting for a "cult."

Behar, who has consistently dismissed concerns about crime ahead of the midterm elections, declared on Tuesday that crime was "not on the rise" and that it was "actually going down under Joe Biden."

Actress Anne Hathaway also joined the hosts of "The View" this week as a guest and said during her Tuesday appearance that "abortion can be another word for mercy."

"We know that no two pregnancies are alike, and it follows that no two lives are alike, it follows that no two conceptions are alike. So how can we have a law, how can we have a point of view on this that says we must treat everything the same?" she said.

On Wednesday, the hosts engaged in a debate about the two affirmative action cases before the Supreme Court regarding race-based admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

While discussing the cases and Justice Clarence Thomas' remarks during oral arguments, Hostin said Edward Blum, the president of Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), the organization that brought one of the lawsuits, is a conservative activist.

"He claims that affirmative action harms Asian-Americans. That is not true. He first started with white women. That didn’t work. Now he’s trying with Asian-Americans, I think that is going to work," Hostin said on Wednesday's episode. "The next attack is on LGBTQ+ rights and the next attack is on voting rights and they’re all before the Supreme Court. So I think what we need to do is recognize this for what it is. This is a right-wing attack on our rights. And it’s a concerted effort."

Co-host Sara Haines argued that Asian-Americans were a big part of these cases.

"And it can be started by a guy like that, but it doesn’t disrupt the fact there is a personality rating that Asian-Americans are having trouble with in regards to a cultural difference. It's, I wouldn’t even say it's discriminatory, it’s downright racist," Haines argued.

"They’re judging them on a personality score and if you win on just test scores, which, by the way people think, high school grades first and then standardized test scores, 43% of the elite institutions would be Asian. The problem with the civil rights movement was to say don’t discriminate against race because discriminating hurts a race. Fixing it with the same discrimination is going to hurt some other race."

During Monday's Halloween episode of "The View," co-host Whoopi Goldberg dressed as June Osborne from "The Handmaids Tale."

Goldberg's red cloak included the words "my body, my morals, my life, my choice, not yours," on the back.

