Whoopi the Handmaid: 'The View' host makes political statement with Halloween costume

The co-hosts dressed up as TV icons this year for Halloween

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Whoopi Goldberg dresses up as June from 'The Handmaid's Tale' for Halloween

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg dressed up in a red cloak and white bonnet as June Osborne from "The Handmaid's Tale" for Halloween on Monday. 

Goldberg's red cloak included the words "my body, my morals, my life, my choice, not yours," on the back. She entered "The View" set on Monday with several others dressed in red cloaks as and white bonnets as well. 

The staunchly liberal Goldberg was met with a standing ovation from the audience as she was the last host to enter "The View" set. 

The hosts all dressed up as "iconic TV characters" for Halloween. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin dressed up as Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex in the City."

Whoopi Goldberg dresses up in red cloak from "The Handmaid's Tale" for Halloween episode of "The View." (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

AMERICA NOW WORSE THAN ‘MAKE BELIEVE’ ‘HANDMAID'S TALE,' BECAUSE OF ABORTION, ACTRESS CLAIMS

Co-host Sara Haines dressed up as Moira Rose, from "Schitts Creek" and Ana Navarro dressed up as April Lopez from "The Love Boat." 

Joy Behar dressed as Peggy Bundy from "Married….With Children." 

Hostin said she dressed up as the queen from "Bridgerton" because her character is based on Queen Charlotte. 

"I love Bridgerton, I love the duke especially, and the queen’s character and she's actually based on a historically accurate figure, Queen Charlotte, who is biracial. And I just thought, what better way to homage to that queen then to be, you know, try to duplicate it.

Sunny Hostin dresses up as the queen from "Bridgerton" for Halloween. 

‘HANDMAID'S TALE’ PROTESTERS BARGE INTO LOS ANGELES CATHEDRAL DURING MASS

Senior Producer for "The View" Jamie Hammer told People Magazine that Goldberg came up with the idea after the actress Elisabeth Moss, who plays June in "The Handmaid's Tale," joined the hosts of the show for an interview in September. 

"But when Elisabeth was on, Goldberg loved her so much that she walked off set and said, 'I want to do Handmaid's Tale.' And from there, we just started building," Hammer told the outlet. 

Abortion-rights protesters dressed in costumes from the "Handmaid's Tale," walk to the U.S. Capitol building during a demonstration in Washington, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Abortion-rights protesters dressed in costumes from the "Handmaid's Tale," walk to the U.S. Capitol building during a demonstration in Washington, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) ((AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades))

Protesters across the U.S. have dressed up in costumes from "The Handmaid's Tale" to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in favor of abortion rights. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.