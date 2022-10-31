Whoopi the Handmaid: 'The View' host makes political statement with Halloween costume

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg dressed up in a red cloak and white bonnet as June Osborne from "The Handmaid's Tale" for Halloween on Monday.

Goldberg's red cloak included the words "my body, my morals, my life, my choice, not yours," on the back. She entered "The View" set on Monday with several others dressed in red cloaks as and white bonnets as well.

The staunchly liberal Goldberg was met with a standing ovation from the audience as she was the last host to enter "The View" set.

The hosts all dressed up as "iconic TV characters" for Halloween. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin dressed up as Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex in the City."

Co-host Sara Haines dressed up as Moira Rose, from "Schitts Creek" and Ana Navarro dressed up as April Lopez from "The Love Boat."

Joy Behar dressed as Peggy Bundy from "Married….With Children."

Hostin said she dressed up as the queen from "Bridgerton" because her character is based on Queen Charlotte.

"I love Bridgerton, I love the duke especially, and the queen’s character and she's actually based on a historically accurate figure, Queen Charlotte, who is biracial. And I just thought, what better way to homage to that queen then to be, you know, try to duplicate it.

Senior Producer for "The View" Jamie Hammer told People Magazine that Goldberg came up with the idea after the actress Elisabeth Moss, who plays June in "The Handmaid's Tale," joined the hosts of the show for an interview in September.

"But when Elisabeth was on, Goldberg loved her so much that she walked off set and said, 'I want to do Handmaid's Tale.' And from there, we just started building," Hammer told the outlet.

Protesters across the U.S. have dressed up in costumes from "The Handmaid's Tale" to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in favor of abortion rights.