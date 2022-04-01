Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

'Sweet Florida': Van Zant brothers dedicate new song to Gov. Ron DeSantis

Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd, brother Donnie, and governor join 'Fox & Friends'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Florida Gov. DeSantis gets exclusive song dedication by Van Zant brothers Video

Florida Gov. DeSantis gets exclusive song dedication by Van Zant brothers

Johnny Van Zant, lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and his brother Donnie Van Zant join Gov. Ron DeSantis on ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the song ‘Sweet Florida.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being rewarded for his leadership through an exclusive song dedication by music legends the Van Zant brothers. 

"Sweet Florida" highlights DeSantis’ efforts to keep Florida free, written by Johnny Van Zant, lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and his brother Donnie Van Zant of 38 Special.

"We got to thank Governor DeSantis for standing and believing for what he believes...he’s been a great governor for us," Johnny told "Fox & Friends" Friday.

DESANTIS BROACHES REPEAL OF DISNEY WORLD'S SPECIAL SELF-GOVERNING STATUS IN FLORIDA

The Van Zant brothers were born in Jacksonville and emphasized that DeSantis stands for everything that they believe in. 

Gov. DeSantis on Disney’s ‘woke agenda,’ Van Zant brothers’ song dedication Video

The lyrics by Johnny and Donnie Van Zant reflect their perspectives of the Florida governor as they show their utmost support for DeSantis. 

"He stands up for what he believes. So don't come down here trying to change things we're doing all right in the Sunshine State. Stay out of our business. Leave our governor alone. Down in sweet, sweet Florida our governor is red, white and blue…he’s shooting us straight, telling us the truth."

U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Johnny continued to say that DeSantis called him and announced he was running for governor for another term. He then took the opportunity to discuss writing a special song in honor of the Florida governor’s hard work. 

"We really wrote it…in a couple of hours, and we recorded it on an iPhone and sent it to the governor," Van Zant explained. "We've never done that before…and we took a chance."

DeSantis suggested a song about his state modeled on the  Lynyrd Skynyrd hit "Sweet Home Alabama."

Johnny Van Zant fronts the band Lynyrd Skynyrd at a 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Johnny Van Zant fronts the band Lynyrd Skynyrd at a 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. (AP)

The Van Zant brothers ran with that idea and created "Sweet Florida," to thank DeSantis for his leadership in the Sunshine State. 

 "We really appreciate you guys doing it…I think it's really, really special. They did a great job, and it is a catchy song," DeSantis noted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sweet Florida" is available on Spotify, Apple Music and the music video is posted on sweetfloridasong.com.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is a web show page producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.