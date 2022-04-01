'Sweet Florida': Van Zant brothers dedicate new song to Gov. Ron DeSantis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being rewarded for his leadership through an exclusive song dedication by music legends the Van Zant brothers.

"Sweet Florida" highlights DeSantis’ efforts to keep Florida free, written by Johnny Van Zant, lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and his brother Donnie Van Zant of 38 Special.

"We got to thank Governor DeSantis for standing and believing for what he believes...he’s been a great governor for us," Johnny told "Fox & Friends" Friday.

The Van Zant brothers were born in Jacksonville and emphasized that DeSantis stands for everything that they believe in.

The lyrics by Johnny and Donnie Van Zant reflect their perspectives of the Florida governor as they show their utmost support for DeSantis.

"He stands up for what he believes. So don't come down here trying to change things we're doing all right in the Sunshine State. Stay out of our business. Leave our governor alone. Down in sweet, sweet Florida our governor is red, white and blue…he’s shooting us straight, telling us the truth."

Johnny continued to say that DeSantis called him and announced he was running for governor for another term. He then took the opportunity to discuss writing a special song in honor of the Florida governor’s hard work.

"We really wrote it…in a couple of hours, and we recorded it on an iPhone and sent it to the governor," Van Zant explained. "We've never done that before…and we took a chance."

DeSantis suggested a song about his state modeled on the Lynyrd Skynyrd hit "Sweet Home Alabama."

The Van Zant brothers ran with that idea and created "Sweet Florida," to thank DeSantis for his leadership in the Sunshine State.

"We really appreciate you guys doing it…I think it's really, really special. They did a great job, and it is a catchy song," DeSantis noted.

"Sweet Florida" is available on Spotify, Apple Music and the music video is posted on sweetfloridasong.com.