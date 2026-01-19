Trump says media focuses too much on Minnesota ICE coverage, not enough on corruption allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump says there is too much media attention on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota and not enough scrutiny of what he calls widespread corruption and stolen taxpayer money in state government.

Trump argued on Truth Social that the imbalance in coverage reflects misplaced priorities, saying the focus on immigration enforcement distracts from what he described as more consequential allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds by Minnesota officials.

"In Minnesota, there is too much media attention on ICE, who have removed some of the worst murderers and criminals in the World, people let into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden’s horrendous Open Border Policy, and not enough attention paid to the staggering sums of money stolen from the State by corrupt Minnesota politicians," Trump said in the post.

Trump did not cite specific cases or dollar figures, though his comments come as Minnesota Democrats have faced scrutiny in recent years over spending programs and ethics questions, while ICE enforcement actions have drawn protests and legal challenges in the state.

MIKE DAVIS: WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MINNESOTA IS WHY WE HAVE THE INSURRECTION ACT

Federal prosecutors have accused Minnesota of losing potentially billions of dollars to fraud across multiple government programs, including child care subsidies, food assistance and autism services.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have disputed the scale of the alleged losses. They've accused Republicans in the federal government of exaggerating the figures for political purposes, while acknowledging the state is reviewing how funds were improperly obtained and distributed.

The political fallout from the fraud allegations led Walz earlier this month to drop a bid for a third term as governor.

TRUMP ASSERTS ILHAN OMAR SHOULD BE JAILED OR BOOTED TO SOMALIA

Congress has also opened an investigation through the House Oversight Committee. Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, told Fox News Digital earlier this month the probe could serve as a blueprint for examining similar cases in other states.

Trump returned to the issue Sunday in a separate social media post, accusing Minnesota Democrats of using federal law enforcement operations to divert attention from what he described as massive fraud within the state.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said federal agents in Minneapolis and St. Paul were targeting violent criminals.

ILLEGAL ALIEN WITH 24 CONVICTIONS AMONG ‘WORST OF THE WORST’ ARRESTED IN MINNESOTA ICE OPERATION: DHS

"ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?" Trump wrote.

Trump also singled out Walz and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, accusing them of deflecting attention from the alleged fraud.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"They don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State!" Trump wrote. "Don’t worry, we’re on it!"

Federal law enforcement officers have faced protests and harassment from demonstrators in Minnesota in recent weeks, according to authorities. Federal prosecutors are also examining whether Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took actions that impeded law enforcement efforts.