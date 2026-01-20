Trump says criminal illegal aliens ‘make Hells Angels look like the sweetest people on Earth’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said criminal illegal aliens being removed from the U.S. are so violent, they "make the Hells Angels look like the sweetest people on Earth," arguing tougher border enforcement is now driving what he called "reverse migration."

Trump made the remarks during a White House press briefing Tuesday, where he displayed images of individuals ICE agents are targeting in U.S. cities, including Minneapolis.

The president said that for the first time in 50 years, more illegal immigrants are now leaving the country than entering it, blaming prior border policies under former President Joe Biden’s administration for allowing dangerous criminals into the U.S.

"You remember when they used to say the people who come into our country as immigrants are very nice people — they’re wonderful people — they don’t commit crime?" Trump said. "No. They make our criminals look like babies. They make our Hells Angels look like the sweetest people on Earth."

ILLEGAL ALIEN WITH 24 CONVICTIONS AMONG ‘WORST OF THE WORST’ ARRESTED IN MINNESOTA ICE OPERATION: DHS

He added that the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club members are now considered "nice, high-quality person," noting that he likes them because they voted for and protected him.

Trump continued, saying some of those being removed came from foreign prisons, including prisons in Congo.

"Some of the toughest, meanest people you’ll ever meet," he said. "They allowed them to come into America. These are tough people."

WHITE HOUSE BLAMES DEMOCRATS FOR ICE VIOLENCE AS MINNEAPOLIS ERUPTS, INSURRECTION ACT THREAT LOOMS

White House officials say the administration’s enforcement efforts are focused on removing illegal immigrants with violent felony records, gang affiliations, or outstanding warrants.

As part of the crackdown, ICE has expanded targeted operations in several major metropolitan areas, prioritizing individuals with serious criminal histories.

MINNESOTA DEM COMPARES ICE OPERATIONS TO 1930S GERMANY, ADDING 'NOTHING SHOULD BE OFF THE TABLE' TO STOP IT

That enforcement push has been particularly visible in Minnesota.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that more than 10,000 criminal illegal immigrants have been arrested in and around Minneapolis, underscoring the administration’s focus on interior enforcement.

The federal immigration enforcement effort in Minnesota — part of a broader nationwide crackdown — has become one of the administration’s most visible operations, with authorities emphasizing that many of those targeted have serious criminal records.

Tensions escalated after an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good during a confrontation earlier this month, a case that has sparked protests and drawn national attention.

Demonstrations have continued for weeks, with faith groups, labor unions and community organizers planning coordinated actions — including an economic blackout protest — to voice their anger at the operation and to mourn the woman’s death.